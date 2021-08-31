Damage assessment is still ongoing in French Settlement, one of the first areas in Livingston Parish that felt the effects of Hurricane Ida late Sunday night.
In a statement posted to the village's Facebook page Tuesday, Mayor Taylor Unbehagen said local leaders had "very limited communication" for much of Monday, even with parish and state officials, which slowed progress.
"We had to physically go to LOSHEP yesterday and meet with the director to secure emergency response items for our area," Unbehagen said in the post.
Based on forecast maps, Ida likely moved directly through Livingston Parish, somewhere between Denham Springs and the Town of Livingston. One of the first local areas it hit was French Settlement, which lies on the southern end of the parish.
On Monday, Unbehagen and Assistance Police Chief Lawrence Callender told The News the small village began feeling the effects of Ida around 7 p.m. Sunday., when strong winds began tossing down trees and power lines alike.
“At 7, you couldn’t keep a vehicle on the road,” Calendar said. “It was blowing your vehicle around. Trees were falling and power lines were falling.”
"There are poles down all over the place," Unbehagen added.
French Settlement leaders began clearing roadways early Monday. First responders also went door-to-door checking on the elderly and those who couldn't leave their homes. "Thankfully" they hadn't received any reports of fatalities, though many trees had fallen on home.
Unbehagen said Entergy is still assessing damages in the area and that it is unknown when power will be restored. She said the village will continue communications with Entergy "and advise as soon as we know more."
Any debris removal should be placed near the front of property out of ditches, Unbehagen said, adding that she will let residents know when pickup will be.
Unbehagen said she was able to make contact with the President of French Settlement Water Company late Monday afternoon and that water should be restored.
"If it still appears orange or brown, run your cold water to flush out," she said. "We’re also under a boil advisory as well."
In the Facebook post Tuesday, Unbehagen said the village has had contact with Sen. Bill Cassidy, who will be assisting the area in its recovery.
"We will have more water delivered today, an ice truck and more tarps," she said. "Once we have them on site, we will advise for pickup."
Unbehagen thanked those who have assisted in clearing roadways, including the National Guard, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the French Settlement police and fire departments, the Port Vincent Police Department, and many volunteers.
"These are the times when communities really come together and help make a difference," she said.
