FRENCH SETTLEMENT -- Toni Guitrau, who has served as mayor of the Village of French Settlement for more than 15 years, has resigned, she said in a statement released Thursday morning.
Guitrau has been mayor since May 2004, and her resignation will go into effect on Friday, Dec. 13. In an email to The News, Guitrau said, “There comes a time for everything to end, and I've decided it is time,” adding that the Board of Aldermen will need to appoint a mayor for the remaining 12 months of her term.
Guitrau said she mailed her Letter of Resignation to the citizens of French Settlement, and they should receive it in the coming days.
“It has been my honor to serve the people of French Settlement,” she said in her statement. “I could go on and on about this town and the people I so love, but in closing, it is with much regret that I submit my letter of Retirement/Resignation as Mayor of the Village of French Settlement effective on December 13, 2019.”
In her email to The News, Guitrau said she is “looking forward to 2020 and new adventures” while also thanking her constituents who have kept her in office since 2004, when she was first appointed mayor after the resignation of Clyde Wheat, who resigned after three years in office.
Guitrau won a fourth term in office when she captured 62 percent of the vote in a race against Chris Saucier in the Nov. 8, 2016, election.
“Together, we overcame great diversity, the devastation of multiple hurricanes, floods and other storms,” she said in her statement to the citizens of French Settlement. “And together, we have grown and have much to celebrate.”
Read Guitrau’s full statement below:
“As 2019 draws to a close, I am writing to the people of French Settlement with a year in review.
“This year, the Village spent the remaining FEMA funds, as FEMA required, from the “Great Flood” of August 2016. This grant was approximately $72,820.75 for a police unit, equipment, contents of the municipal building and police station, etc. In addition, the total FEMA/GOHSEP grant included additional funds to repair the damage to the Town Hall, renovating the storage building to a temporary Town Hall/Police Station and now the permanent Police Station.
“This report is for the year up to mid-December 2019 and does not reflect the remaining few weeks of normal income and expenditures for 2019. If 2019 were a normal year, without said expenses, the Village would be netting approximately $28,000. The Village is hoping to receive a reimbursement of $8,076.25 in grant funds before the end of calendar year 2019 for our officers working the Click It or Ticket and DWI grants. As of December 3, 2019, we have brought in income totaling $320,965.70 year to date.
“We met with GOHSEP and FEMA throughout the year and lastly on December 4th to review the required documents for funds paid out for labor of $3,675 during Hurricane Barry. We may receive of up to $4,500 by year end or beginning of 2020. The extra/difference is because I applied for the Village to be reimbursed for the use of our equipment and vehicles during the Parish curfew.
“Since October, the Village continues to have a sufficient income and are where we were financially prior to the August 2016 Flood. The last quarter of 2019 is financially in the black and this should remain so throughout 2020. Even if a storm should hit between now and then, we hope to never again see the devastation to our Village as we did in the August 2016 Flood.
“I applied and received a LGAP 2018-2019 grant letter of award for $6,530 toward the purchase of a natural gas generator to run the municipal buildings during power outages. In September, I applied for a second LGAP 2019/2020 grant up to $25,000 combining both amounts to purchase a gas generator to run the entire complex. This money will come to the Village in 2020.
“Thanks to Jeremy Aydell and Leadership Livingston-Chamber of Commerce, as he has our blessing to install a “public playground” on the back left-hand side of the municipal grounds. This is very exciting for the people of French Settlement and hopefully, we will see progress on this by the middle of 2020.
“As of January 2020, we will be renting out a 725 sq. foot room inside of the town hall, along with two (2) restrooms, and a kitchen for $300 per day. This is to be used as a small community center for parties, showers, meetings, and other events. No alcohol is permitted. Also, the price of renting the pavilion will increase from $150 to $200 per day.
As a reminder, over the years we have saved a lot of money for the Village by applying for grants to purchase police units, equipment, Town Hall tile flooring and water source air conditioning units. With USDA and DOJ grants we funded a total of four (4) police units in 2007 and 2009. We most recently were funded for the loss of two (2) police units during the August 2016 Flood, as mentioned above.
“In 2020, following the decennial census, I am fairly certain that the Village will have reached the status of “Town of French Settlement” with a population of 1200+. This will call for 5 aldermen, instead of the current three (3), to legislate and carry on Town business. Nothing else will change. My hope is to see fair representation of all residents by consideration of establishing 5 districts.
“As Mayor since May of 2004, it has been my honor to serve the people of French Settlement. I could go on and on about this town and the people I so love, but in closing, it is with much regret that I submit my letter of Retirement/Resignation as Mayor of the Village of French Settlement effective on December 13, 2019. I have sent my official letter to the Secretary of State. Together, we overcame great diversity, the devastation of multiple hurricanes, floods and other storms. And together, we have grown and have much to celebrate.”
