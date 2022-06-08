French Settlement police searching for missing teen

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old.
The teenager, pictured in the attached photo, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, according to the French Settlement Police Department.
Authorities said the missing teen left her home on Highway 16 around 8 p.m. She was said to be wearing grey shorts, a grey shirt, and fuzzy slippers.
Anyone with information on missing teenager's whereabouts can call the French Settlement Police Department at (225) 698-6100 or Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241.
