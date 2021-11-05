French Settlement Town Hall will be closed until further notice as officials investigate a possible breach, according to Mayor Haley Unbehagen.
According to Unbehagen, Town Hall received an email from the known email address of a village resident on Thursday. Attached inside the email was “an internal document containing personal information” in the form of an Excel spreadsheet.
“It had an attachment, but it had no subject, no text in the body or anything — just an Excel spreadsheet attachment to it,” Unbehagen told The News. “It appeared to be an internal document used by a prior administration for citations and that sort of thing.”
After opening the attachment, the Town Hall employee responded to the sender and asked what information was being sought. The resident replied by saying she never sent the original email with the attachment.
Village officials then forwarded the email to an IT professional, who said the attachment may have included “some type of Malware that could have affected our computers,” according to Unbehagen.
The mayor was then instructed to unplug all computers until the IT professional could thoroughly investigate what happened.
“It’s just sketchy, and we don’t know if the computers were infected or anything like that,” Unbehagen said. “And we can’t operate without any kind of computer system, which is why we’re closing.”
The village is currently working with the authorities and IT professionals to determine the extent and exact source of the intrusion. It could possibly lead to a criminal investigation, Unbehagen said.
Unbehagen said she hopes regular Town Hall operations will resume early next week.
