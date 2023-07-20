Frost Schools gets visit Tony the Tiger, donation for girls’ basketball team
The Falcons received a boost from a Tiger.
Representatives from Frost School, Rouses Supermarket, and Kellogg’s celebrated a $15,000 donation that’ll go to supporting middle school sport projects across the Gulf Coast.
The donation was provided through Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger, which has contributed to more than 7,400 projects valued at $2.6 million, according to its website.
The most recent donation, presented at the Rouses Supermarket in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center on July 14, will be used on projects at a dozen schools in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.
Frost School, the lone recipient from Livingston Parish, is receiving $2,483 to buy female student-athletes hygienical and athletic needs for the school’s basketball team, the Lady Falcons.
“We are very appreciative to Kellogg’s and Rouses for funding and supporting our efforts here at Frost School,” said Principal Stacey Wise. “Grants such as these allow us to acquire needed items for our girls’ basketball team that we normally could not purchase. We are a small semi-rural school, and have few funding options, so this makes a huge difference to us.”
The basketball program shared photos of the presentation to its Facebook page and thanked all involved for the donation, ending with Tony the Tiger’s famous phrase.
“Our Lady Falcons as well as our school are so grateful for your donation,” the post said. “Not many teams, coaches, or schools get to experience this so we are very blessed.”
“Today was GRRRRREAT!”
Launched in August 2019, Mission Tiger started with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting educators in low-income schools nationwide, its website states.
For every purchase of a Frosted Flakes box, a $2 donation is made by uploading a receipt via MissionTiger.com, according to Mandy Triplett, manager of customer insights for Kellogg’s.
“Thanks to fans coast to coast, students at middle schools nationwide have better access to play sports and Mission Tiger has impacted over one million students (and counting!),” Triplett said.
The request for Frost School came from teacher Lindsey Roshto, who also coaches the school’s girls’ basketball team, which covers ages 10-13. In her proposal, she said obtaining feminine hygiene products and athletic training supplies can be a challenge for young girls “since they are unable to provide themselves with transportation.”
“These items will help support our female athletes when they are most vulnerable,” Roshto wrote in the proposal that received $758.
Along with feminine hygiene products, another $1,725 donation helped Frost School buy water coolers and water bottles, Gatorade packs, ice packs, jump ropes, a traction mat, and other sports gear.
“As we plan for the next season, we are asking for items to continue to support the growth of our team,” Rosht wrote in the proposal. “Our middle school girls basketball program has shot off to a successful start. We've adopted the motto ‘Plant the Seed.’ We are dedicated to growing our program.”
Frost School leaders and members of the girls’ basketball team were on hand for the donation presentation, where they were joined by representatives from Rouses and Kellogg’s — including mascot Tony the Tiger himself.
Roshto thanked DonorsChoose, Mission Tiger, Kellogg’s, and Rouses Markets “for the love and generosity shown to our student-athletes at Frost School.”
“At Frost School, we adhere to the motto ‘One Family, One Community,’” Roshto said “We strive daily to build each other up in order to create a stronger future for our children tomorrow. Kellogg’s commitment to middle school sports exemplifies the very meaning of teamwork that we aim to instill in our student-athletes.”
Triplett called the donation presentation her “favorite day of the year.”
“We have thousands of schools across our country and in our local communities that are underfunded and lacking access to the basic resources our students and educators need to ensure we are building our future generation up for success in the best way possible,” Triplett said.
Teachers can sign up to get their projects funded by Mission Tiger and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes by clicking here.
