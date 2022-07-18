Loved ones of Christinia Estave, the 33-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash involving a Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy, have organized a fundraiser to help with expenses for her fiancé and children.
The online fundraiser can be found by visiting the following link: https://bit.ly/3OjKifc. So far, $600 of a $10,000 goal has been raised.
Estave was killed in a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy. 16 southbound, south of LA Hwy. 64, around 1 a.m. on July 15 when a Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy rear-ended her vehicle while en route to a service call, according to Louisiana State Police.
An LSP spokesperson said Estave, of Denham Springs, “was stopped” in the left lane of LA 16 southbound when a deputy, driving south in the left lane of LA 16, “struck the rear of the stopped vehicle.”
Authorities issued a revised statement later that day, and it said, “Impairment is suspected for the deceased.” State Police also said the deputy is not suspected of being impaired and that toxicology samples were collected from both drivers for analysis.
Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to Louisiana State Police.
“The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time,” an LSP spokesperson said in an email, adding that “any fatality crash requires [an] in-depth investigation” and that no timeline for its completion is available.
A family friend has since organized an online fundraiser to raise money for Estave’s four children, who range in age from 4-14. Money will help the children with the upcoming start of the school year as well as counseling.
“If you can help in any way please do,” the fundraiser organizer said. “These funds will be used for the children only.”
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard issued a statement Friday after news of the crash broke, extending "thoughts and prayers" to “the families of all involved.” Ard also said his office is “fully cooperating with Louisiana State Police in its ongoing investigation.”
“As we all await more details, I have been made aware that the deputy was unrestrained,” Ard said. “That is a concern for me & will be addressed.”
