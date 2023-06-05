Officials have announced funeral arrangements for Cpl. Shawn Kelly, the late Denham Springs police officer who passed away weeks after he was shot while responding to a disturbance.
Services will be held at Healing Place Church’s main campus on Highland Road in Baton Rouge on Thursday, June 8. Visitation will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m., with the service starting at 11:30 a.m.
Following the service, a procession will go from Healing Place Church to Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. The route will go from Highland Road to Airline Highway, then to Interstate-12, then to Range Avenue, and end at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation, service, and burial are open to the public.
Kelly, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, was critically injured while responding to a disturbance in the Spring Park Plaza on May 11. He was sent to the hospital after being shot multiple times.
Kelly passed away around 4 p.m. Friday, June 2, just over three weeks after the shooting. He was surrounded by his family, friends, and members of the Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD).
“On May 11th, 2023, evil and tragedy struck our community and because of it, we will forever be changed,” Chief Rodney Walker said in a statement released after Kelly's passing. “Cpl. Shawn Kelly was a great public servant, a great father, grandfather, husband and just a great human being.
“He was one of the finest men I’ve ever known. The Denham Springs and Livingston Parish communities have truly lost one of its finest. On behalf of Cpl. Kelly’s family and his DSPD family, we thank you for your continued love, support and prayers during this difficult and tragic time.”
