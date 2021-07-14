Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who passed away earlier this week, will lie in Memorial Hall in the State Capitol on Saturday, July 17, according to reports.

Public viewing will be available during the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A private service for friends and family will be held at noon in Louisiana’s Old State Capitol on Sunday, July 18.

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will stream the service.

Other arrangements will be announced later.

Edwards died Monday morning in his home in Gonzales at the age of 93 due to respiratory problems that had plagued him in recent years, according to a statement from a family spokesperson. He was less than a month from his 94th birthday.

A native of Marksville who would later serve in the U.S. Navy, Edwards was the only Louisiana governor elected to serve four terms. He served in the state’s top position from 1972 to 1980, from 1984 to 1988, and then from 1992 to 1996.