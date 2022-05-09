Funeral services for Cpl. Nick Tullier, the former East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy who died nearly six years after he was critically shot while on duty, will be held Tuesday, May 10, the family has announced.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Healing Place church on Highland Road, with services set to begin at 1 p.m. Following the service, a procession will escort Tullier's body to Evergreen Memorial Park on Range Avenue in Denham Springs, where a graveside ceremony will be conducted, with full honors.
All services will be open to the public.
Tullier, 46, passed away on Thursday, May 5, with his family by his side, according to his obituary.
A Denham Springs native and a 1994 graduate of Denham Springs High, Tullier was one of several officers who responded to a shootout near the B-Quik on Airline Highway in July 2016, a tumultuous summer in Baton Rouge that began with the police killing of Alton Sterling, a Black man.
Three officers died during the shootout: Sheriff’s deputy Brad Garafola and policemen Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald. Tullier, Bruce Simmons, and Chad Montgomery were injured.
Of those who survived, Tullier’s multiple gunshot wounds were the most severe, with one round hitting him in the stomach, another in his head, and a third in the shoulder.
But despite his critical injuries, Tullier survived for more than 2,100 days, becoming an inspiration to many through his recovery that was regularly documented on the “Nick Tullier Strong” Facebook page.
Things took a turn last week when Tullier’s family revealed he had become septic and was in “critical” condition. Early Thursday morning, Tullier’s father revealed that, “Our precious son died.”
Tullier is survived by his sons, Trenton and Gage; his parents, James and Mary Tullier; his brothers, Jamie and Shannon; nephews Danny, Brendan, Tyler, Rylan, and Jared Tullier; paternal grandmother Mary Tullier; and his precious Fur Baby, Noel, among other family members.
He was preceded in death by his uncle Randy Tullier, paternal grandfather Herman Tullier, and maternal grandparents Allen and Nadine Henderson.
Tullier was “a big supporter” of St. Jude Dream Day Foundation and served as the Dream Day Foundation coordinator for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office. He also worked on the Fishing Galore fundraiser that’s part of Dream Day Foundation.
“Nick absolutely enjoyed working with the children of St. Jude, it was definitely his passion,” his obituary said.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or to Nick Tullier Strong Foundation, P.O. Box 256, Livingston, LA, 70754.
