A Garyville man who allegedly set fire to a former co-worker’s camper after a pay dispute has been arrested, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Ray Acosta, 42, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on May 5 on one count of aggravated arson, a felony.
Bond was set at $100,000, according to online booking records.
In a statement, officials said Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 responded to a camper fire located in the 21000 block of Highway 16 in Denham Springs during the late-night hours of May 2.
There was one resident inside the camper at the time of the fire, but that person “was able to escape safely,” officials said.
“After an assessment of the scene, the fire was determined to have been intentionally set,” the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
Witness statements and evidence collected led deputies to identify Acosta, a former co-worker of the camper’s occupant, as a suspect in the case. Deputies learned Acosta was in a dispute with the victim over payment for the job they worked together, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Following “extensive investigative efforts,” an arrest warrant was obtained for Acosta, who was taken into custody without incident with assistance from the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.
