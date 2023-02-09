Authorities have shut down a portion of Highway 16 in Denham Springs in both directions because of a gas leak, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
The closure is at 30914 Hwy. 16, or the Magnolia Landing Apartments, the sheriff's office said. That area is less than two miles north of Denham Springs High School.
"Please avoid the area while first responders work to assess," authorities said.
No other information was immediately available.
