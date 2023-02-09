Officials had to temporarily shut down a portion of a major highway in Denham Springs after a construction worker punctured a gas line, which caused a gas leak.
The incident occurred early Thursday morning on Highway 16 near the Magnolia Landing Apartments, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. That area is less than two miles north of Denham Springs High School.
By Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said all lanes had reopened.
Mark Harrell, director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP), said the leak was caused by a construction worker who accidentally struck a gas line while drilling into the ground. The project was to put fiber-optic lines into the ground, Harrell said.
After the leak, authorities shut down Highway 16 — also known as Range Avenue — in both directions while the issue was addressed.
Brian Farlow, of the Walker Gas Department, said the gas department was quickly called to shut off the gas to find the leak for repairs. Farlow told The News in a phone call around 3 p.m. that the leak had been fixed, saying "everything is up and running.”
Harrell said the construction worker also struck a water line, which fell under the jurisdiction of Ward Two Water District. But Barry LeJeune, general manager of the water district, said the puncture didn’t reach the main water line and instead hit “a small service line” that temporarily affected one customer before being quickly repaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.