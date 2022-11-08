The GeauxVote app and website, the state's election website, is now up and running after “experiencing technical difficulties” early on Election Day, according to a statement on the Secretary of State’s website.
GeauxVote is used as “a clearinghouse for all elections-related information,” informing voters on their polling places and what’s on ballots. It is not used to cast any votes.
Our Voter Portal website and Geaux Vote mobile app technical issues have been resolved. To find your polling place or check your sample ballot, visit https://t.co/nZsHq0pZcu, use the free Geaux Vote mobile app, or call our election hotline at 800-883-2805.— La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) November 8, 2022
The technical issues were reported shortly after polls opened Tuesday morning. In a tweet around 10:30 a.m., Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said the issues has been "resolved."
"Our Voter Portal website and GeauxVote mobile app technical issues have been resolved," Ardoin said. "To find your polling place or check your sample ballot, visit http://voterportal.sos.la.gov, use the free Geaux Vote mobile app, or call our election hotline at 800-883-2805."
A cause has not yet been revealed.
If people experience issues with the GeauxVote app, they are urged to call the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters office at (225) 686-3054.
