LIVINGSTON -- A Georgia man has been arrested for allegedly driving from his home state to Livingston Parish in an attempt to take a juvenile back home with him, according to the Town of Livingston Police Department.
David Rivera, 19, of Roswell, Georgia, was booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Tuesday on counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $100,000.
The investigation began Feb. 14, when an officer from the Town of Livingston Police Department responded to an attempted run-away of a juvenile. Upon arrival, the officer learned that the juvenile, a female, was trying to leave with an adult male she met through an online chatroom, according to the Police Department.
Investigators later learned that the adult male, Rivera, had driven from Georgia to pick up the juvenile and bring her back to his home state. An adult female intervened when Rivera arrived at the address, which led to him fleeing the area and returning to Georgia.
Arrest warrants were secured for Rivera, who was taken into custody by the Roswell Police Department on Feb. 21. He was transferred and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on March 3.
