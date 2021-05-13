The cities of Walker and Denham Springs has prepared this information on Hurricane preparedness from a number of State and Federal sources.
Hurricane season runs June 1st to November 30th. Before a storm happens, residents should evaluate their homes insurance coverage. Talk to your insurance agent to make sure your coverage is adequate to repair or rebuild your home. Check your hurricane deductible. If you do not have flood insurance consider buying it. Your homeowner policy does not cover flood damage and remember, flood insurance does not take effect for 30 days.
Know your area’s risks and sign up for your community’s warning system or listen to emergency alerts from the Nation Weather Service (NOAA). Are you at risk of flooding? Check with your local floodplain management office for your flood zone.
When a hurricane warning is issued gather needed supplies for at least three days; don’t forget your pets needs to; if told to evacuate do so; do not walk through flood waters as currents are deceptive, six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet; do not drive around barriers as roads and bridges maybe washed out.
Protect your property by decluttering drains and gutters and install check valves in plumbing to prevent backup. Consider hurricane shutters and temporary barriers such as sand bags and water inflatable dams which can help fight against rising floodwaters. Place furniture and appliances on concrete blocks and secure outside items such as lawn and garden equipment. Secure your family valuables and important documents such as birth and health records, insurance policies, tax information and back up your computers.
After the event be careful during clean up and wear protection - do not touch electrical equipment if it is in standing water; avoid wading in flooded water which can contain dangerous debris; do not enter a damaged structure as it may be unstable; use generators or other gasoline powered machinery only outdoors; document any property damage by taking photos.
Contact your insurance company immediately.
If your home or business is damaged contact your local building department before starting repairs. There will be permits and building regulations of which you will need to be aware.
Take an active role in your safety.
Useful websites: www.gohspep.la.gov, www.emergency.louisiana.gov, www.nhc.noaa.gov, www.fema.gov, www.walker.la.us, www.cityofdenhamsprings.com.
