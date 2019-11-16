After any situation with high blood pumping, breath stopping, high adrenaline, non-stop action, there's a fall - a combination of happiness, gratitude, and exhaustion with the knowledge that this leg of the journey is over.
For Brian Abels, the journey as a judge is just getting started.
The multi-parish race to fill the term of the Hon. Doug Hughes was contentious at times, dropping into a runoff at William Dykes pulled just enough in the primary to force a follow-up between Abels and his opponent, "Ernie Drake."
Abels claimed the title, however, with 43,099 (56%) votes over Livingston, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes - the three parishes associated with the judicial district.
There was a 45.2% turnout.
"It's just the emotion of it...," Abels said Saturday night, trailing off, "the fatigue.
"We ran well in all three parishes, though."
Abels was a landslide in Livingston Parish, claiming 26,792 votes or 71%.
"The Livingston Parish support just... blew me away. It's overwhelming," Abels said.
Abels is a partner in the law firm of Boyer, Hebert, Abels & Angelle, LLC in Denham Springs. He currently serves as magistrate judge for the Mayor’s Courts in both Springfield and Killian. He is also the town attorney for Springfield and his firm is counsel for the Livingston Parish School Board.
Abels will have to extricate himself from his firm and his other responsibilities to move forward with his new job. He'll also have to participate in training for his new position.
The timeline for those, however, was unknown to Abels at this time as he is filling an unexpired term left open when the Hon. Doug Hughes retired.
"I imagine we're going to have to do all of this a lot faster than I'd hoped," Abels quipped.
Abels is licensed to practice in all Louisiana state district and appellate courts. He is also licensed to practice in all federal courts in Louisiana and he is admitted to the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court. Abels is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, the Baton Rouge Bar Association, and the 21st Judicial District Court Bar Association.
The primary was closer due to Dyke's participation.
With a 42.7% turnout for the primary race in Livingston Parish, Abels pulled 20,148 votes - good for 58%. Drake took 8,529, and the third runner - Dykes - gathered 6,281.
However, participation in the parish to the east pushed those numbers much closer. District wide, Abels took 28,682 total votes (42%), while Drake took 24,793 (36%), and Dykes took 15,598 (23%).
The seat will again be up for election next year in 2020.
