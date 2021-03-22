Denham Springs High School didn’t have to go very far to fill its girls basketball coaching vacancy.
DSHS football coach and athletic director Brett Beard announced Rudy Smith, who has coached at North Corbin Junior High the past 11 years, as the school’s new coach Monday.
“I really like the tradition of Denham Springs girls basketball,” Smith said. “I was just so honored to have been chosen. The school has such a history of excellence, and I would just love to be a part of it and build on it, build on the things that they’ve accomplished. I think that’s the biggest thing for me.”
Beard said he’s looking forward to working with Smith.
“Coach Smith knows our parish,” Beard said. “He knows the traditions here at Denham Springs. He knows our kids, and with his enthusiasm and his knowledge of the game and his history with our parish and with basketball and the growth of basketball in our parish, I think he’s just a phenomenal fit. I’m excited to see what he brings to the table. You hear somebody interview and talk about the different things and the different ideas, but now I’m excited to see the work in progress. I’m just excited to add a guy like that to our school. I think he’s that standard we’re looking for, and it’s really a great day for Denham Springs athletics and girls basketball.”
Smith coached the North Corbin boys basketball team his entire time at the school and also coached the girls program during a transition period between coaches for a few years.
He went 202-50 with the boys and 34-10 with the girls, winning seven parish titles with the boys and two with the girls.
“We had a lot of success here at North Corbin, but we had a lot of talent, too,” Smith said.
Smith played and was later a graduate assistant at Southeastern Louisiana University, and his first high school coaching job was as an assistant at Glen Oaks under the legendary Harvey Adger.
“I learned so much from him just about life, not about basketball, but just about life and how to translate basketball to life for these kids,” Smith said. “That one year, I learned a lifetime worth of lessons …”
He also spent time at Starkey Academy, where he was the volleyball and boys basketball coach for four years and also coached the girls basketball team for three years. He also coached boys and girls basketball at Central Private.
Although he hasn’t coached on the high school level in some time, Smith said he’s not worried about jumping back into the prep ranks.
“I just feel like if you can coach, it doesn’t matter what level or what sport,” he said. “I think my most successful years in coaching were volleyball, and I knew nothing about volleyball when I started coaching that. I just think if you can coach, then you were meant to be a coach and you’re going to be successful if you’ve got the passion for it.”
Beard echoed similar sentiments.
“I definitely think he can handle it,” Beard said. “I think Rudy’s got the right ideas, the right mindset. He’s a basketball coach. He gets it. He can handle the 5A level. He can handle the 1A level. He can handle the junior high level. He’s great with kids and can handle kids and obviously has a great knack for getting the best out of kids no matter what age group, what level. He’s paid his dues. He’s put in his time as a basketball coach to be handed what I think is one of the best 5A jobs in the state, and I’m excited to see what he does with it.”
Smith, who takes over for Blake Zito, said he’ll focus on the basics when it comes to putting his stamp on the DSHS program.
“Really, attention to detail,” he said. “Fundamentals. We’re going to spend a lot of time in the gym, and we’re going to get bigger and stronger and hopefully faster than the other teams we play. That’s the ultimate goal. We want to build that to where we’re steadily winning championships, of course. I’d like to create an environment where the players succeed on the court and also off the court in the classroom.”
