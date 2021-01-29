COVID-19 has hit the Live Oak girls basketball team at maybe the most inopportune time of the season.
Eagles coach Michele Yawn said via text Friday morning her team will be out of action the next two weeks.
Yawn said two players tested positive and two others are injured, giving the team the minimum number of players to play a game.
“You can’t play,” Cassard said. “I think she’s (Yawn) left with four players, at the most five. You can’t play a basketball game with five kids. If somebody fouls out or gets hurt, you’re in a bind.”
Additionally, a two-week quarantine effectively wipes out the remainder of the regular season schedule for Live Oak, which was slated to open District 4-A play tonight at Scotlandville and end the season Feb. 12 at Denham Springs High.
“It’s just tough timing, you know,” Cassard said. “Nobody ever wants to end their season. Nobody ever wants to not play games. It wasn’t just one player. It was multiple players, so we had to make the decision. We don’t have a girls basketball team for the next two weeks. It’s unfortunate, but that’s what’s been happening for the last year. We’re dealing with it.”
Live Oak is at No. 29 in the Class 5A power rankings by geauxpreps.com, and the Eagles’ remaining games are already marked as ‘canceled’ on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s web site.
“They’ve already played the minimum number of games (to qualify for the playoffs), so if they do fall a few more spots, then they wouldn’t be in the playoffs,” Cassard said of the team. “I guess it’s way too early to tell what’s going to happen with that. They’re definitely not going to control their own destiny. I can tell you that.”
Even with his school’s girls basketball program shut down, Cassard spoke highly of the way basketball season has been handled in regard to COVID-19.
“Really and truly, basketball has done a really good job dealing with this,” Cassard said. “I don’t know many teams that have had to shut down, so surprisingly, basketball’s made it through a pretty tough stretch of this COVID stuff. Hats off to everybody else. I was surprised that most teams made it through without having to do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.