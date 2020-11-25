SPRINGFIELD – It took the Springfield girls basketball team some time to find a groove against Kenner Discovery, but once the Lady Bulldogs did, they were tough to stop.
Springfield turned up the defensive pressure in the second half, snapping a halftime tie while helping the Lady Bulldogs to a 58-44 win Wednesday at Springfield.
“It’s just about playing harder and smarter, not getting those little ticky-tack fouls and that,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said after his team moved to 1-1. “In the second half, we attacked more, got fouls on them and didn’t foul, and that was a big difference for us too. I was definitely pleased with how we played in the second half.”
The game was tied 24-24 at halftime and featured three lead changes and three ties – the last at 31-31 – before Springfield went to its trapping, pressure defense, and Serenity Carr had consecutive baskets to spark a run which put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 44-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Kaitlyn Norman scored eight of her 16 points in the third quarter, while Carr and Tessa Jones each scored four. Jones finished with 11 points, while Johneisha Joseph had 10.
“It’s fun,” Norman said of turning up the pressure up on defense. “We’re getting in it. We’re just getting play after play after play, and we’re scoring and scoring and scoring and they’re not any more. It’s a lot of fun.”
“We want to try to drive in and get those mid-range shots, and she started hitting those and then she got a couple of steals and layups and played real well,” Dreher said of Norman.
Norman missed almost all of the past two seasons with a knee injury.
“It feels good,” she said of returning to the court. “We’re playing good as a team. We’re getting back out there. We’re just trying to show everybody that we’re here. We’re Springfield.”
Springfield didn’t let up in the fourth quarter as Johneisha Joseph’s basket put Springfield ahead 50-33.
Kenner Discovery got a 3-pointer from Isabelle April to stop the run, but the Lady Bulldogs continued the same formula, turning turnovers into points during a 7-0 burst that ended on Jaci Williams’ basket, putting Springfield ahead 57-36.
The Lady Owls went 6-for-15 from the line in the fourth quarter, closing the game with an 8-1 run as Dreher emptied his bench.
A couple of times in the game, Dreher subbed for all five players on the court.
“I think we can do it in certain games and certain situations,” Dreher said, noting the Lady Bulldogs returned from COVID-19 quarantine a week ago. “Today, was just more I wanted lots of energy, lots of people fresh. Against some of the elite teams, you can’t get away with that, but we’re just trying to get everyone back into a groove, playing shape and executing little things and that. Hopefully we’re still playing next week.”
As solid as the Lady Bulldogs’ effort was in second half, the first half was a struggle for both teams.
Ana Vincent’s basket at the buzzer tied the game at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter, but both teams had trouble turning turnovers into points.
“We want to get at it every single quarter,” Norman said. “We want to win every quarter, but tonight our shots weren’t falling. It was just a bad game, but we came out on top.”
The Lady Bulldogs led 24-17 on Jones’ layup before the Lady Owls worked the boards, taking advantage of missed shots to fuel a 7-0 run that ended on April’s three-point play with 48.3 seconds to play in the first half. April finished with 19 points in the game.
“We want to press and do a lot of things and when you miss a lot of times – we don’t press on misses usually – so we couldn’t get into what we wanted to, and then they just started fouling so much, that takes a lot of rhythm away from the game too,” Dreher said.
Both teams had chances to take the lead at the line, but neither was able to convert, leaving the score tied at 24-24 at halftime. Kenner Discovery was 12-for-29 from the line, while Springfield went 6-for-20.
“Obviously, I was disappointed in the first half,” Dreher said. “I felt like it was a team we could beat by six to eight points every quarter and we gave them too many points, and we missed a ton and had a lot of dumb fouls that gave them tons of options on free throws and all of a sudden it’s 24-all at halftime.”
