Over the last few months, Beth McCormick has felt a tinge of panic whenever she looks at the numbers.
One of the co-founders of Mighty Moms, McCormick said donations poured into the local non-profit at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the mission to “nurture hungry children to success” took on a new meaning as schools closed their doors, leaving some kids without their only reliable source of nutrition.
“When the pandemic first hit, it was like a boom,” McCormick said. “We were getting a lot of donations. I think people saw what we were doing and wanted to help.”
But after a record-breaking hurricane season in 2020, a rare ice storm in February, another historic hurricane in late August, and the ongoing pandemic, those donations have started to hit a wall.
“The past six months have not been good,” McCormick said. “This has probably been our hardest six months in years. We have our very faithful people who give to us monthly, but the past few months, I’ve looked at my graph and just worried.”
Still, McCormick and Dawn Birdsong, who together started Mighty Moms in 2010, believe things will pick up.
They always have.
“God has always provided,” Birdsong said. “So we know people will come through for us again.”
Hoping to reach more children in need, Birdsong and McCormick are asking the community to help their organization that runs on an average monthly grocery bill of around $10,000.
To help, people can donate to the “Sponsor a Child” program, which launched last year. Donors can agree to cover weekend meals and snacks for one student by paying for a weekend ($6), a month ($30), or the entire school year ($216).
Since Mighty Moms is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, all donations are tax-deductible.
Money from the “Sponsor a Child” campaign goes toward the “Full Tummy Project,” the project Mighty Moms is best known for. To date, Mighty Moms has delivered more than 112,000 bags of food to 45 schools. Each bag contains ravioli, Vienna sausage, oatmeal, crackers, a granola bar, and two slim Jims.
This year, Mighty Moms is providing weekend food bags for 600 elementary students through Full Tummy Project, more than it has in the last two years. But that doesn’t come close to the actual number of students who need help, Birdsong said, noting there are around 7,000 students who would qualify for the service.
“There’s about one in three kids in Livingston Parish living in what we call a ‘food insecure home’ and don’t have constant nutritional access to food,” Birdsong said. “But our budget only allows for 600. So there’s a huge difference, and that’s why we need support from the community.”
For junior high and high school students, Mighty Moms has implemented a pantry service in which those in need can select items from a shelf at school. Those pantries are stocked monthly with larger items, such as a box of cereal or jars of peanut butter and jelly.
This is the first school year that Mighty Moms has used the pantry service, which is providing weekend food for nearly 50 students at five schools.
“We’ve been wanting to do a pantry for years,” McCormick said. “And the good thing about this is that the food items can feed other kids in the house. If a kid grabs a box of cereal, chances are the other kids in the house will eat it, too.”
Mighty Moms is also seeking donations — monetary or food — for its “Mighty Moms Go” program, an extension of the Full Tummy Project. Under the “Go” program, children will be provided with food when they’re on extended breaks for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and the summer.
McCormick said each month is dedicated to a different food item people can bring. For example, September was “Souper September,” in which people could donate soup.
For October and November, people can donate items for a Thanksgiving meal, including boxed stuffing, boxed potatoes, evaporated milk, cranberry sauce, canned gravy, yams/sweet potatoes, pumpkins, green beans, corn, and peas.
Students who are on the Full Tummy list would qualify for the Go program, which will operate in a drive-thru style.
“The good thing about the ‘Go’ program is we can give fresh fruit and veggies because we’re handing it directly to them,” McCormick said. “We don’t really do that with Full Tummy bags because you don’t know how long it’ll be sitting in a kid’s backpack. So we should be able to give a little more.”
Mighty Moms has had to stop its monthly pantries, which were open to the public.
“Right now, the focus is on the Full Tummy Project and Mighty Moms Go,” Birdsong said. “Not that we don’t want to help other people. But our goal from the beginning has been nurturing hungry kids to success, and that’s where we’re focusing.”
For more information, visit www.mightymomsgo.org.
