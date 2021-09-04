WATSON -- Toni Duncan, her 8-year-old son, and 6-year-old daughter sat huddled together on a couple of cots, the playing cards either in their hands or in a pile that was rising between them.
They took turns laying down one of the multi-colored cards in their game of Uno, which Duncan’s son happily claimed to be winning.
Underneath their temporary sleeping spots were some other items, such as some of the kids’ favorite snacks and a few coloring books. They also had their own pillows, blankets, and sleeping bags spread across the cots provided by the American Red Cross.
Though not ideal, Duncan said it was much better than staying at their home in Walker, which Hurricane Ida left powerless and in the heat.
“We needed a place to stay because of the air,” she said. “Five minutes in there and it gets too hot.”
Duncan and her family are some of the dozens of people who have sought shelter in Livingston Parish after Hurricane Ida ravaged the area, knocking out power for thousands of households and businesses.
At the storm’s peak, more than 85 percent of the parish was powerless, forcing people to use generators or seek shelter to get out of the rising temperatures.
As of Friday morning, 68 people were being sheltered in Livingston Parish, mostly at Live Oak Junior High, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Statewide, there are around 3,000 evacuees seeking shelter in more than 30 parishes.
Despite having to find a temporary shelter, Duncan considered herself and her family lucky.
Though they lost power, there was no damage inflicted on their home, just “a lot of yard work” that will get done in the coming days. That was a surprise given the amount of trees that “fell everywhere” in her neighborhood, including some that fell atop homes.
Duncan said her husband arrived at the shelter on Wednesday before she and the kids later met him. While he works at Our Lady of the Lake during the day, Duncan and the kids spend their time playing card games, eating snacks, or in the car, the only place she can get cell service.
Sometimes, they’ll take a drive around town.
“During the day, we go riding around just to kill time,” she said. “And then we come back.”
The Live Oak Junior High gym in Watson has served as an evacuation shelter in the past, most recently in July 2019 for Hurricane Barry. According to School Board member Kellee Dickerson, who represents the Watson area, the gym was made “hurricane ready” as part of a Wind Retro-Fit Grant to make it usable during emergencies.
The shelter opened Sunday morning, hours before Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon and moved directly through Livingston Parish.
Another shelter opened Tuesday in Albany — where damage from Ida was much more severe — but closed after one night when the generator broke down. Those people were moved to a second gym at Live Oak Junior High.
“They were just chilling at Albany,” one worker said. “They were mad they had to leave, but we couldn’t stay there without the generator.”
On Thursday, the shelter at Live Oak Junior was steadily welcoming more and more people. They stowed their belongings under cots, wrapped themselves in blankets, munched on snacks, and held their phones up, desperately trying to check outage maps to find out when their power might be restored.
A few feet away from Duncan and her children, Deedee Roberts sat on her own cot and talked about what happened at her home the night of the storm, which blew trees all over her neighborhood less than a mile away.
That includes one giant oak tree she said was so big, “You and I couldn’t wrap our arms around it.”
“It was so dark, and the wind was so bad, and I then just heard ‘BAM!’,” she recalled. “I heard it fall. The tree came up from the roots and took down another oak tree, and they fell on the back porch.”
The sounds didn’t end at Roberts’ home, which lost power Sunday evening. She doesn’t remember ever sleeping.
‘At 6 p.m., I heard the first transformer blow,” she said. “Then I heard another one, and another one. I could hear it going — south, north, everywhere. I could hear every ‘bang’. I don’t think I slept at all.”
Roberts and a friend tried toughing it out at her home after losing power, but after three days it became “too much.” The temperatures were scorching outside, making it “suffocating” inside. And sewage issues throughout the city made being in the home “unbearable.”
“We couldn’t take the sewage smell,” she said.
After trying to find gas to power a generator, Roberts gave up and decided to come to the shelter Wednesday night. The next morning, she woke up and went to nearby Oak Point Fresh Market, where she enjoyed a hearty breakfast of scrambled eggs, grits, and sausage.
“A country breakfast,” she added with a laugh.
Roberts said she took only what she needed to the shelter, stowing much of it inside her purse.
One of the items she brought was a small keychain someone gave her after the historic 2016 flood. On one side of the keychain is a cross, and on the other the phrase, “With God, all things are possible.”
It was “the most prized possession” of the person who gave it to her, but she recalled him telling her, “God wanted you to have it.”
She has kept it since, and she was holding it in her hand as she talked about how thankful she was for having a place to stay.
“I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but God’s got it,” she said.
