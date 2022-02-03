GoFundMe organized for family of victim in fatal French Settlement crash

A GoFundMe page has been organized for the family of 19-year-old Emalea Sanchez, the French Settlement High School senior who died in a car crash near campus earlier this week.

The online fundraiser was arranged by Aslyn Gautreau, a family friend. Gautreau said donations will go toward funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe page has so far raised more than $13,000 from more than 170 donors. To donate, click here.

“Our goal is to be able to help her carry some of this heavy financial burden so [Sanchez’s mother] can take the time that she needs to heal herself and [her daughter], instead of worrying about how she's going to make it,” Gautreau said on the GoFundMe page.

“Emalea’s story has touched so many in this community & we deeply appreciate the outpouring of love & prayers.”

In a statement this week, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the two-car crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 16 in French Settlement between Mitchell Road and Shane Drive, less than a mile from French Settlement High.

Ard and the coroner confirmed that Sanchez had died from injuries, while another person involved in the crash “was transported with severe injuries.”

Authorities have not yet announced what caused the accident.

Shortly after Ard’s statement, Livingston Parish school officials released their own statement confirming that the victim was a high school senior and asking the community to pray “for comfort to all who are hurting.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the student and to the French Settlement High School community at this time,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement. “We would ask that our greater Livingston Parish community join us in offering prayers for comfort to all who are hurting.”