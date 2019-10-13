At first, incumbent Jeff Ard - who claimed the seat in the 2015 election that saw the entire parish council replaced - thought he’d face an opponent in Julius Craig, who qualified in August for the seat.
However, it became apparent quickly that Craig was not an active participant in the race - he did not file a 10-day campaign finance report at all.
Ard said, though, said that he relished the opportunity to campaign and re-introduce himself to members of the District 1 community and talk about their desires for his seat and what they think he can do better.
His 2019 campaign generated 80% of the vote on 44.9% turnout, or 3,160 total. Craig pulled 806 votes.
Ard, a republican, is focused on carrying forward some things that were left undone in his first term, especially due to the flood. He wants a second shot at getting either his district funded for gravity drainage, or implement parish wide drainage. He also wants a steady funding source for Fire Protection District 12, which is currently volunteer only.
