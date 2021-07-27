Need to learn how to use Google Classroom?

Or Google Drive, Google Forms, Google Slides, or Google Attachments?

What about Windows 10 or Chromebook?

Pretty soon, you’ll learn all you need to know, all from the comfort of your home.

Educators from Livingston Parish and beyond will lead a series of tutorial sessions in the Google Guardians Online Learning Academy, a week-long virtual event designed to help parents and guardians learn to use Google Classroom and other online tools.

The online program will launch Aug. 16-20, with sessions starting at 5 p.m. each day. The program is free, and no registration is required.

Sessions will be live-streamed on Youtube, and anyone with questions can submit them in the videos’ comments sections to be answered in real-time. The sessions will also be recorded for those who can’t view at the designated time.

The program is being spearheaded by Nikki Lavergne, who is currently the administrative assistant for the newly-launched LPLTC Virtual School for students in grades 3-5. Prior to this year, she served as an instructional technology facilitator and STEAM Express director for Livingston Parish Public Schools.

The online academy is a project she created through the Google Innovator program, which will broadcast the sessions to a worldwide audience.

Below is a schedule of presenters and the topics they’ll cover. More information can be found at the following link: bit.ly\gguardians.

(Note: All times are for the Central time zone.)

Monday, Aug. 16

-- Google Classroom: Nikki Lavergne, Livingston Parish Public Schools, 6 p.m.

-- Turning in Assignments in Google Classroom: Patti Whittington, St. Charles Parish Public Schools, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

-- Chromebook Basics: Kristin Robair, East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools, 5 p.m.

-- Google Slides: Brianne Loupe, Livingston Parish Public Schools, 6 p.m.

-- Using Google Forms: Bonnie Chelette, East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

-- Google Classroom (Spanish): Karla Ruiz-Medina, Livingston Parish Public Schools, 5 p.m.

-- Windows 10 Basics: Stacy Jemison, Livingston Parish Public Schools, 6 p.m.

-- Google Classroom Overview (Mandarin): Shuyi Feng, Livingston Parish Public Schools, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19

-- Student Mental Health, Jarrod Hegwood, Licensed professional counselor at ELBA, 5 p.m.

-- Google Gmail and Calendar: Heather White, Livingston Parish Public Schools, 6 p.m.

-- Using Kami in Google Classroom: Michelle Lewis, Iberville Parish Public Schools, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

-- Consejos y herramientas para el éxito de los padres (Tips and Tools for Parent Success): Fonz Mendoza, Google Innovator and Instructional Technologist, Rio Grande Valley, TX, 5 p.m.

-- Google Jamboard and Draw: Amanda Robinson, Livingston Parish Public Schools, 6 p.m.

-- Google Attachments and Google Drive, Jessica Wagner, Livingston Parish Public Schools, 7 p.m.