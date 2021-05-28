If there is to be an investigation into the Capitol Riots that took place in January of this year, it will have to be another way.
On Friday, GOP members of the senate blocked an attempt to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the issues surrounding the capitol riots on January 6 resulted in multiple deaths, injuries, and damage to the capitol building.
Hope was low that the measure, which passed the house, would get through the senate, and all-but-confirmed Thursday evening when the GOP whip in the senate announced that the 10 votes needed to reach the 60 vote threshold to send the legislation to President Joe Biden's desk 'just isn't there.'
That was made reality Friday morning on a 54 (for) - 35 (against) vote, with two absences.
From Louisiana, the vote was split between the two members of the Senate. Both republicans, Sen. Bill Cassidy voted 'for' while Sen. John Kennedy voted 'against.'
Cassidy released a statement immediately following the vote.
“This legislation was about forming an independent commission, separate from Congress, to investigate the January 6th attack, including the security failures at the Capitol and how to prevent a similar failure in the future," Cassidy explained. "The legislation I voted for ensured Republicans had equal power over the commission and set a deadline of December 31, 2021 to prevent a needlessly drawn-out process.
“Without this commission, there will still be an investigation. But it will be a House select-committee set up by Speaker Pelosi – the nature of which will be entirely dictated by Democrats and would stretch on for years."
Cassidy said he had concerns about Pelosi's involvement, should the commission be formed free of bipartisan control. Pelosi had expressed, prior to the bispartisan proposal passing the house, that the house would move forward with an investigation should the senate block the measure.
“The investigations will happen with or without Republicans," Cassidy said. "To ensure the investigations are fair, impartial, and focused on the facts, Republicans need to be involved.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the commission was a 'purely political exercise' that would bring 'no more information' to light.
Cassidy is a Democrat who went as sheep in the night to become a GOP, now it is time to get rid of the sheep
