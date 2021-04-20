Gov. John Bel Edwards called the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial “a positive step forward” in a statement his office released Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier Tuesday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the Black man whose death last year sparked protests worldwide calling for racial equality and an end to unchecked police brutality.
“Today, I am thankful that the criminal justice system dispensed justice to George Floyd’s family and to society,” Edwards said in his statement.
“While today’s verdict will not bring George Floyd back, nor will it erase years of damaging racism and violence, it is a positive step forward that Derek Chauvin was held fully accountable for Floyd’s death.”
Floyd, 46, died May 25, 2020, after being arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market, the Associated Press reported. Floyd panicked, pleaded that he was claustrophobic and struggled with police when they tried to put him in a squad car. They put him on the ground instead.
A bystander caught video of Floyd gasping and repeatedly crying out, “I can’t breathe,” as onlookers shouted at Chauvin, who had his knee pressed on or near Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes.
After a trail that lasted more than three weeks, the jury of 12 — six white people, four Black people, and two multiracial people — came back with its verdict after deliberating for roughly 10 hours over two days. The jury found Chauvin guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades, according to the Associated Press.
In his statement, Edwards, whose father was a sheriff, said officers “should never resort to excessive force when they are dealing with the public.”
He also asked the public to pray that “all people in our state and our nation will stand together, learn from one another, reject violence, and embrace neighborly love.”
“I join many Americans and Louisianans in grieving alongside the Floyd family, and I pray this verdict will give them some measure of peace,” Edwards said.
Read Edwards’ full statement below:
“Today, I am thankful that the criminal justice system dispensed justice to George Floyd’s family and to society.
“While today’s verdict will not bring George Floyd back, nor will it erase years of damaging racism and violence, it is a positive step forward that Derek Chauvin was held fully accountable for Floyd’s death.
“All people, regardless of the color of their skin, deserve to be treated fairly, equally and with dignity by members of law enforcement. Officers should never resort to excessive force when they are dealing with the public. For that reason, we should all be encouraged that so many career law enforcement officials testified to the criminality of Chauvin’s actions.
“I join many Americans and Louisianans in grieving alongside the Floyd family, and I pray this verdict will give them some measure of peace. I also pray that all people in our state and our nation will stand together, learn from one another, reject violence, and embrace neighborly love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.