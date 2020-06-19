Gov. John Bel Edwards formally declared June 19, 2020, as “Juneteenth Observance Day” in Louisiana.

Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865 when Union Major General Gordon Granger freed the last remaining enslaved African Americans in Texas.

In a statement announcing the declaration, Edwards called Juneteenth “a day of learning, sharing and honoring the history, culture, and achievements of African Americans throughout the state and nation.”

“On Juneteenth, we celebrate the end of slavery in America and we honor the history and contributions of African Americans in our country,” Edwards’ statement read. “Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom and justice and it is a reminder of the strength and resolve of African Americans throughout history.

“Honoring Juneteenth gives us all an opportunity to develop a greater and deeper understanding and appreciation of the experiences of African Americans. As we take time to reflect on Juneteenth today, may we all recommit ourselves to the ongoing fight for equity and justice.”

In 2003, the Louisiana Legislature made a statute recognizing the third Saturday in June as Juneteenth Day, the oldest African American holiday, throughout Louisiana.

Juneteenth has taken on extra meaning this year, as its celebration comes in the midst of a nationwide movement calling for racial equality and an end to police brutality following the release of a video showing a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, an African American man, for nearly nine minutes after he was detained.

Floyd later died in a hospital, and his death later sparked protests and demonstrations across the country demanding justice and an end to police brutality along with major reforms to law enforcement.

The protests, which have been destructive in some cities, have remained mostly peaceful in Louisiana, though there have been instances of rowdy scenes in New Orleans over the last few weeks, including separate occasions when officers sprayed tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters.

Peaceful marches have been held in Livingston Parish this month, one in Denham Springs in early June followed by one in Walker last weekend.

Juneteenth, which began as a Texas holiday in 1980, is now recognized by 47 states and the District of Columbia as a state holiday or observance and is marking its 155th anniversary this year.

According to NBC News, senators on Friday announced legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday. The bill, NBC New reported, was proposed by Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., Booker, Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is a cosponsor.

Their legislation would also call for the formation of a commission to encourage appropriate ceremonies and activities across the country.