Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Delta, which forecasters predict to make landfall in south Louisiana on Friday or Saturday.
This marks the fifth time this hurricane season Edwards has declared a state of emergency in advance of a storm.
The declaration allows the state to assist local governments with their response needs.
Hurricane Delta is currently a Category 4 storm and is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
After upgrading to hurricane status Monday, Delta has quickly intensified over the last 24 hours and now has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported.
In less than 24 hours, Delta’s maximum sustained winds have increased by 70 mph.
As of a 1 p.m. advisory, Delta was about 260 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, moving west-northwest at 16 mph.
While it is currently projected to weaken a bit before landfall, it may be a Category 3 storm, and significant impacts are expected, Edwards said. Wind, rain, and surge will likely be substantial.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness’ (GOHSEP) Emergency Operations Center will begin 24 hour operations on Wednesday, Edwards said.
Edwards called Delta “an incredibly dangerous storm” that will bring heavy winds, rain, and life-threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana.
“Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials,” Edwards said. “Now is the time to make preparations for Delta’s impacts. All of Louisiana’s coast is in the tracking cone, and we are well aware that impacts can be felt outside of the track.”
“We have seen an active hurricane season already, with a devastating hit in southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura. It would be a mistake for anyone in Louisiana to let down their guard. Be prepared.”
