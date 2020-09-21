Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to impact Louisiana in the coming days with heavy rains and coastal flooding.
The declaration allows the state to assist local governments with their response needs.
The National Weather Service anticipates Tropical Storm Beta, which is currently located off the coast of Texas in the northwestern portion of the Gulf of Mexico, to make landfall near the middle Texas coast late Monday or early Tuesday as a tropical storm.
Tropical Storm warnings are already in effect for much of Louisiana’s coastline, and the slow movement of Tropical Storm Beta puts southwest Louisiana at risk for flash flooding and river flooding today through Wednesday or Thursday, Edwards said in a statement.
“Storm surge of one to four feet is expected across the Texas and Louisiana coast tonight through Wednesday or Thursday,” Edwards said. “This could be especially problematic in areas that are already recovering from Hurricane Laura and residents should take this threat seriously.”
During the upcoming weather event, the National Weather Service indicates the state could be impacted by tidal surge, flooding, and a slight risk of tornadic activity. Water is already crossing some coastal routes.
Edwards urged people to avoid driving on flooded roadways. He also advised those who placed debris from Hurricane Laura along roadways for pickup to make sure it is not blocking drainage systems while the threat of Beta exists.
Hurricane supply kits include the following items:
-- A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil
-- A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID-19 concerns
-- One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person
-- A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications
-- Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries
-- An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks
-- Sanitation supplies
-- Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members
-- An extra pair of glasses
-- Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container
-- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels
-- Paper and pencil
-- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
-- Infant formula and diapers
-- Pet food and water
