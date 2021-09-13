Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Louisiana in advance of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is forecast to bring heavy rains and flash flooding to the state in the coming days.
Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Areas affected by hurricanes Ida and Laura, and flash flooding earlier in the year, could see impacts from the tropical weather.
As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, there are still 130,478 power outages in Southeast Louisiana caused by Hurricane Ida.
Edwards said the Emergency Operations Center at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is activated, monitoring the potential storm and ongoing recovery efforts, and coordinating with both FEMA and parish offices of emergency preparedness.
A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts, which are complicated by the ongoing recovery from other hurricanes and severe weather.
Edwards said the most severe threat to Louisiana is in the Southwest portion of the state, "where recovery from Hurricane Laura and the May flooding is ongoing." Edwards noted that heavy rain and flash flooding are possible for this area but added that all of South Louisiana will likely see heavy rain this week, including areas recently affected by Hurricane Ida.
"This tropical storm has the potential to disrupt some power restoration and recovery work currently underway," Edwards said. "I encourage anyone who has had recent damage from Ida, Laura or other disasters to take necessary measures to protect their home or business from additional harm.
"All Louisianans should to pay close attention to this tropical system in the coming days."
