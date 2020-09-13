Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency as the state braces for Tropical Storm Sally, which is now expected to reach Category 2 hurricane strength prior to making landfall.
Edwards announced the declaration Saturday evening.
“While we ultimately don’t know where Sally will make landfall, much of Southeast Louisiana is in the storm’s cone and the risk of tropical storm force or hurricane strength winds continues to increase,” Edwards said in a statement.
“Please stay weather aware for the next several days and heed the directions of your local officials. This storm has the potential to be very serious.”
The National Weather Service had already issued hurricane and tropical storm watches for areas of southeast Louisiana. The warning also includes Livingston, Tangipahoa, Ascension, and St. James parishes.
Sally is predicted to dump 6-12 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast starting Monday, though 20 inches is possible in some areas.
The threat of Tropical Storm Sally comes a little more than two weeks after Hurricane Laura ripped through the state as the most powerful storm to ever hit Louisiana.
“Barely two weeks ago, Louisiana suffered a devastating blow when Hurricane Laura came ashore as the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in Louisiana history, leaving a trail of destruction in its path,” Edwards said. “This, when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary. I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously.”
Hurricane supply kits include the following items:
-- A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil
-- A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID-19 concerns
-- One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person
-- A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications
-- Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries
-- An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks
-- Sanitation supplies
-- Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members
-- An extra pair of glasses
-- Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container
-- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels
-- Paper and pencil
-- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
-- Infant formula and diapers
-- Pet food and water
