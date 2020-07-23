Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Phase Two of Louisiana’s reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic for another two weeks.

The earliest the state could enter Phase Three would be Friday, Aug. 7.

The new order, which goes into effect July 24, leaves in place most of the restrictions from the previous Phase Two order, such as 50-percent capacity for businesses allowed to be open.

In addition, Edwards’ statewide mask mandate for people 8 and older, ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limit on social gatherings will remain in effect for the duration of Phase Two.

In a statement announcing the formal extension, Edwards warned citizens that “we are perilously close to having to make tough decisions that no one wants.” During a press conference Thursday, Edwards hinted that a move backward into Phase One is possible if the state doesn’t improve its COVID-19 situation.

During the press conference, Edwards provided testimony from Dr. Amanda Logue, of Lafayette General, and Dr. Henry Kaufman, of Our Lady of Lourdes, who both stated that their hospitals are “at or near capacity.”

“For anyone out there minimizing the seriousness of this situation, you are doing yourself and this state a terrible disservice,” Edwards said in his statement. “The same is true for anyone questioning the validity of the data that we’re using and releasing every day.”

Edwards announced he was extending Phase Two of reopening for another two weeks on Tuesday, citing a continued surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that made him hesitant to move the state into Phase Three.

To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.

This is the second time Edwards has extended Phase Two, following a four-week extension last month.

After moving through a stay-at-home order and Phase One, Louisiana was able to enter Phase Two on June 5 after successfully “flattening the curve” following the virus’ initial outbreak in March and April.

But the situation has changed drastically over the last month, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in alarming numbers across the state, not just the New Orleans area as was the case in the beginning of the public health emergency.

As of July 15, all regions of Louisiana had a 7-day average positivity rate that was greater than 10 percent, with an overall statewide positivity rate of 15.46 percent. The state’s goal is 10 percent or lower.

All 64 parishes are also reporting a high incidence rate (at least 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for the most recent two-week period).

On Thursday, Louisiana passed 100,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus to date, becoming the 12th state in the country to do so as well as the least populated. The next closest in population to pass 100,000 cases is Massachusetts, which has roughly 2.2 million more people than Louisiana.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage are also at their highest levels since early May.

As of Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 101,650 total cases, 3,574 COVID-19 related deaths, 1,585 hospitalizations, 197 patients on ventilators, and 1,174,868 tests.

During his press conference, Edwards urged people to take mitigation measures seriously, such as wearing cloth masks or face coverings when out in public, staying home if you’re sick or experiencing symptoms, keeping six feet of social distance, and washing their hands frequently.

“COVID-19 is very prevalent throughout our state, and it is more widespread than ever before,” Edwards said. “We are certainly not where we want to be in Louisiana.”