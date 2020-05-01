As part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' weekday press conferences which discuss the spread of the novel coronavirus, he answers two questions from the public.

This week, a Lake Charles resident asked a question about the restaurant business - when preparing food, who should be wearing a mask?

The worker doing prep and/or the chef?

The waiter?

The delivery person?

The simple answer from Edwards - "All of them."

According to the governor's new restrictions, which began May 1, any employee at a business who interacts with the public is required to wear a mask. Beyond that, the governor said, individuals above the age of 2 are asked to wear a mask in public per the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

In essence, everyone participating in business should be wearing a mask.

Restaurants will begin offering an enhanced version of curbside service beginning today, May 1. They will be allowed to drop food off at tables just outside the restaurant, along with closed alcohol, for patrons. They will not be allowed to wait on them.

The governor also added specific social distancing guidelines which favor restaurants that already have patios. Those who look to extend outdoor seating with tent space may find that difficult, as the governor's new rules require 110 square feet per patron and 10 feet of spacing between tables.

Patrons will be allowed to enter the premises to use the bathroom.

When asked if he would feel comfortable visiting a restaurant, the governor responded that he would feel comfortable sitting outside, stating that it's now common belief that air conditioners can recycle the virus through the air.

But was he planning to go to a restaurant?

"I don't know my plans until my wife tells me what they are," the governor said.

However, he did say that this weekend was the perfect time to get outside, and go to a restaurant.

"It's supposed to be beautiful this weekend, so get outside," the governor said, "it's the safest place against this virus.

"Outside time, and exercise, help to relieve stress."

He reminded the public, however, that the restaurants should follow the new rules for the safety of the public, and proper social distancing should be recognized wherever people go.

The governor officialy extended the 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, due to increases in case counts in the East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Monroe, and St. Tammany areas. Due to high populations and commuter traffic, the governor chose to keep the entire state under a 'Stay at Home' order, as opposed to regional openings.

The governor said that his visit with President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force was fruitful on Wednesday, as the group reaffirmed that they would directly assist with Louisiana's efforts to ramp up coronavirus testing to at least 200,000 per month, and contact tracing to try and keep the virus in check.

Edwards said there was no disappointment from the White House regarding his decision.

"They were disappointed that we couldn't open, yes, but they understood my decision and agreed with it," the governor said Wednesday. The 14-day criteria guidelines necessary for moving a state's economy into Phase 1 was developed by the task force and announced by Dr. Deborah Birx.

The governor hopes the state stays on track for the May 15 date.

For the third time in four days, the Louisiana Department of Health reported at least 60 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, which has resulted in more than 1,900 total fatalities statewide to date.

On Friday, the Department of Health reported 65 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,927. There have been 230 new deaths reported over the last four days, and all but nine of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.

The Department of Health is reporting 1,607 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a rise of six from the previous day. The Department of Health is reporting 230 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, a drop of one in the last 24 hours.

The overall case count rose to 28,711 across the state, an increase of 710 from the previous day and the largest single-day increase in recent days. There are 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.

There have now been 168,251 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (95 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run until Friday, May 15. Friday, May 1, would’ve marked the end of the order had Edwards not extended.

In response to criticism for extending the order — which has resulted in record-breaking numbers of people filing for unemployment — the governor said his decision was based on “sound science and data and the recommendations of multiple public health experts and doctors” as the best way Louisiana can protect the health of all its people.

Though Louisiana has seen a drop in overall new case counts and hospitalizations, Edwards has repeatedly said that isn’t the case for some regions of the state, specifically the Baton Rouge and Monroe regions.

Over the last week, Edwards said Ouachita Parish has increased cases by 22 percent, East Baton Rouge Parish by 14 percent, Caddo Parish by 11 percent, and St. Tammany by 9.8 percent.