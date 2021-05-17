Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a state of emergency declaration due to the ongoing severe weather impacting southwest Louisiana.
Numerous flash flood and tornado warnings have already been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), and additional rain is expected across the state for the next several days.
A state of emergency authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.
“Water rescues and other emergency actions have been necessary this afternoon as heavy rainfall fell across Southwest Louisiana,” Edwards said in a statement. “The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) stands ready to support our local partners with any emergency resources needed beyond their capabilities.
“We are only a few weeks away from the start of hurricane season, but this threat is the latest in a string of recent weather threats that remind us of the importance of preparedness and staying informed. And as the weather threat continues this week, I implore Louisianans to monitor their local weather forecasts and follow all instructions from local leaders.”
Edwards encouraged residents to go to GetAGamePlan.org to finalize emergency plans. He also urged people to monitor their local media, their National Weather Service office, and to download the free ALERT FM App to stay weather aware.”
GOHSEP also encourages everyone to avoid flooded roadways. Do not remove or drive around barricades. Visit www.511la.org for road updates during an emergency.
Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches — with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches — will be possible Monday night through Wednesday morning.
A flash flood watch is in effect for southeast Louisiana until noon Wednesday.
Edwards is scheduled to address the ongoing weather threat in a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
