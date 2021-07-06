Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has acted on all legislation from the 2021 Regular Session, putting his signature on 477 bills while vetoing 28 others.

In a statement, Edwards said he also limited the unnecessary waste of taxpayer dollars by using his line item authority to veto certain items in the budget and capital outlay bills.

“While much has been made of a handful of controversial bills, the reality is that this legislative session has produced many good laws that will improve the lives of Louisianans, including a balanced budget that strongly positions our state for the coming year and significantly invests in education, people and families,” Edwards said.

“We did this through bipartisan cooperation and compromise. As we have proven time and time again, the people of Louisiana are best served when all of us put aside our differences and focus on projects, programs and progress for all.”

“That’s how we’ve given pay raises to teachers, school support staff and professors,” he continued. “It’s how we’ve enacted protections for pregnant workers, made historic investments in higher education and created a new program to help more students attend community and technical colleges. It’s how we’ve enacted laws to face the problem of Title IX violations head on at Louisiana’s colleges and universities, advanced criminal justice reform, supported those affected by human trafficking and set our state up for continued economic recovery as we work to end the current pandemic.”

Edwards vetoed 28 bills from this session, saying those bills “were simply unnecessary, and many would have caused real harm to the people of Louisiana.” The vetoed bills range from election bills that would have restricted access to the polls to legislation that would have discouraged the public’s confidence in the life-saving COVID-19 vaccines.

Further, the bills vetoed by the Governor include Senate Bill 118, which would have removed training and permitting requirements to carry a concealed weapon, and Senate Bill 156, which he said “would have unfairly discriminated against transgender youth.”

Edwards’ action on legislation banning transgender athletes from participating on school sports teams is spurring talk that Republican lawmakers may try to hold Louisiana’s first veto session under the decades-old constitution.

All of Edwards’ veto messages were transmitted to the Secretary of State Friday. They are listed below, per the Governor’s office:

House Bill 2 - Using his line-item veto authority, Gov. Edwards has vetoed portions of HB 2.

House Bill 26 - Vetoed because it addresses important severance tax matters regarding crude oil in a piecemeal fashion.

House Bill 38 - Vetoed because local school systems do not have the resources or technology to comply with this unfunded mandate.

House Bill 103 - Vetoed because it is not necessary; it contributes to false narrative that the COVID-19 vaccines are anything other than safe and effective; and it does nothing to protect the health and safety of the public.

House Bill 138 - Vetoed because the registrar of voters in every parish is already required to do an annual canvas of all registered voters under current law.

House Bill 148 - Vetoed because the bill author did not make a sufficient case of why this state sales tax exemption for the Edwards Via College of Osteopathic Medicine is necessary at this time.

House Bill 149 - Vetoed because it was the latest attempt by the Legislature to remedy the obvious and adjudged defects in the petition signed by some House of Representatives members last October attempting to terminate the COVID-19 public health emergency and did not sufficiently improve the vetoed bill from last year.

House Bill 256 - Vetoed because it limits the ability of certain school boards to enter into exclusive contracts, thus limiting the ability of those Boards to manage their business in the manner they see fit.

House Bill 263 - Vetoed because it would carve out an exception to the prohibition of a judge, magistrate, district attorney, or assistant district attorney being chosen to serve on a medical review panel for purposes of the review required for a medical malpractice lawsuit.

House Bill 289 - Vetoed because it creates a new state income and franchise tax credit for qualified railroad track repairs, maintenance, reconstruction, or replacement by Class II and Class III railroads, or short line railroads and only serves to exacerbate the state’s transportation funding dilemma.

House Bill 295 - Vetoed because it would eliminate the requirement that a certified copy of a death certificate be attached to the affidavit required to administer a small succession outside of probate.

House Bill 349 - Vetoed because it contributes to the false narrative that the COVID-19 vaccines are anything other than safe and incredibly effective.

House Bill 365 - Vetoed because it creates an inequitable distribution of net wagers on horse racing purses.

House Bill 438 - Vetoed because it could be used to delay responses to public records requests or intimidate members of the public into withdrawing their requests.

House Bill 498 - Vetoed because it attempts to undermine the public’s faith in the COVID-19 vaccines and change Louisiana’s approach to vaccine requirements for schools and educational facilities, which has been in place for decades without significant controversy.

House Bill 562 - Vetoed because, among other reasons, it is an infringement on the executive budget process.

House Bill 571 - Vetoed because it could allow alcohol delivery to college campuses, increasing access of alcohol to underage people, and also because it may infringe upon contracts legally signed by some Class B permit holders.

House Bill 597 - Vetoed because it would prevent state and local governments from complying with long-standing procurement laws and force them to accept financing at a higher interest rate than would otherwise be available in the market.

House Bill 698 - Vetoed because it risks non-compliance with the Internal Revenue Code, duplicates existing processes and calls for an unfunded mandate.

House Bill 704 - Vetoed because it unnecessarily politicizes the election process by inserting the state central committee of certain parties into the poll watching process.

Senate Bill 43 - Vetoed because it is likely unconstitutional in that regulation of attorney advertising is handled by the Louisiana Supreme Court and not the legislature. A similar bill was vetoed last year.

Senate Bill 63 - Vetoed because it is unclear where an absentee ballot may be returned if hand delivered. It impedes access to voting, which is too important.

Senate Bill 118 - Vetoed because the current law as it stands strikes the perfect balance between public safety and ensuring the Second Amendment is upheld and allowing concealed carry without a permit would not be in the interest of public safety.

Senate Bill 145 - Vetoed because the bill falls short of fulfilling the purpose of providing a dedicated funding stream to enhance access to drug and specialty courts.

Senate Bill 156 - Vetoed because it unfairly targets children who are going through unique challenges and offers solutions to an issue that does not exist in Louisiana.

Senate Bill 203 - Vetoed because it creates a broad future exception to the ethics code for members of the Capital Area Groundwater commission.

Senate Bill 220 - Vetoed because this bill possesses separation of powers issues and adds an additional layer of bureaucracy to the elections process.

Senate Bill 224 - Vetoed because it would make the application to vote absentee by mail more stringent than what is currently required to actually vote absentee by mail.