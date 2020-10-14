There’s one day left to make sure you’re counted.

The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is now Thursday, Oct. 15.

The new deadline came after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the 2020 Census headcount in response to a request from the Trump administration, which argued the count needed to end immediately in order for the U.S. Census Bureau to have enough time to tally the numbers before a congressionally mandated Dec. 31 deadline.

Gov. John Bel Edwards made one final plea to Louisianans to complete the Census in a statement his office released Wednesday morning. Louisiana has consistently ranked near the bottom nationally in terms of self-response rate, which Edwards said could jeopardize “millions of federal dollars to improve our communities.”

In addition to apportioning congressional seats, the population data calculated by the Census Bureau also determines how much of $1.5 trillion in federal money is allocated to states.

“This new date leaves little time for Louisiana to make sure we have a full count,” Edwards said. “It’s critical that every household complete the census by tomorrow – in fact, please do it today. This opportunity only comes once every 10 years. Louisiana is currently lagging behind the rest of the country in our participation rate, jeopardizing millions of federal dollars to improve our communities.

“The census will determine how we are represented in Congress and how much in federal funding our state will receive for vital services such as health care, education and roads. Now is the time for everyone to be counted.”

According to online data, Louisiana’s self-response rate to the 2020 Census is currently 60.1 percent, which ranks No. 47 nationally — ahead of only Alaska, Maine, New Mexico, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico — and last in the Deep South.

The national self-response rate, as of Oct. 14, is 66.8 percent.

Livingston Parish is responding to the 2020 Census at a rate slightly better than the state average but still lower than the national average, according to online data. As of Oct. 14, the self-response rate in Livingston Parish is 61.3 percent, which ranks No. 13 among the state’s 64 parishes.

Locally, the city of Walker has so far recorded the highest self-response rate of all the cities, towns, and villages in the parish, ranking No. 15 in the state at 67.7 percent.

Following Walker in the state rankings are Denham Springs (No. 75; 58.3 percent); French Settlement (No. 86; 57.3 percent); Livingston (No. 120; 54.4 percent); Port Vincent (No. 143; 52.0 percent); Springfield (No. 190; 47.2 percent); Killian (No. 206; 44.8 percent); and Albany (No. 213; 43.9 percent).

Local leaders took to social media encouraging Livingston Parish residents to complete the Census. On the Livingston Parish government’s official Facebook page, they said that health clinics, fire departments, schools, and “even roads and highways” are impacted by the Census.

“There's still time to respond and get that percentage up! It only takes about 10 minutes and impacts the next 10 years,” the post read. “Your response matters.”

Important information to know includes:

-- Internet self-response will be available across the nation through Oct. 15, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time (HST), (5:59 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Oct. 16, 2020). Visit 2020census.gov to respond today.

-- Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on Oct. 15, 2020. Click here for schedule and a list of numbers.

-- Paper responses must be postmarked by Oct. 15, 2020.

-- Nonresponse follow up census takers will continue resolving non-responding addresses through the end of the day on Oct. 15, 2020.