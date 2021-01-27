Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested additional federal funding from the White House to address the state’s unmet recovery needs following a record-breaking hurricane season.
In a four-page letter addressed to President Joe Biden, Edwards said Louisiana needs $3 billion to resolve hurricane recovery needs in communities affected by hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta last year.
“As in previous times of difficulty, Louisianans have once again risen to meet the challenges of rebuilding by helping their friends, neighbors and even total strangers begin the process of starting anew,” Edwards wrote. “While we do not doubt the ability of our citizens to recover, we need the help of the federal government to make that recovery complete.”
Like much of the country, Louisiana has been under a public health emergency since March, when the state reported its first case of the novel coronavirus.
But unlike the rest of the country, the state has also been under several emergency declarations during what was an active hurricane season, in which three hurricanes and two other named storms struck the state.
Hurricane Laura struck southwest Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 27, 2020, as the most powerful storm to hit the state on record. Laura was followed by Hurricane Delta, a Category 2 storm, on Oct. 9, 2020. Less than three weeks later, Hurricane Zeta struck the southeast portion of the state.
Along with the three hurricanes, tropical storms Marco and Cristobal also struck the state.
Edwards said Louisiana has unmet needs totaling $3 billion “for hurricanes Laura and Delta alone.”
That figure includes:
-- $396.3 million in homeowner needs
-- $481.7 million in renter needs
-- $130 million in non-federal FEMA Public Assistance cost share
-- $50 million in non-federal FEMA Hazard Mitigation cost share
-- $25 million in transportation damages
-- $576.4 million in estimated crop losses
-- $1.397 billion in estimated timber losses
On top of FEMA funding for Individual Assistance, Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation, Edwards said additional federal funding sources should include Community Development Block Grants, Social Services Block Grants and Emergency Solutions Grants program funding, in addition to further dollars from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Natural Resource Conservation Service.
The governor also seeks a reduction in the cost-share required by state and local governments affected by these storms.
To read Edwards’ letter to Biden, click here.
