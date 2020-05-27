Flags over the State Capitol and all public buildings will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 28, in honor of Trooper George Baker, who died from injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement earlier in the day, calling it “an expression of respect” for the trooper who “served his country, his state, his parish, and his community.”

Baker, lifelong resident of Albany and 2005 graduate of Albany High, spent eight years in the U.S. Marines, including one combat deployment in the Middle East.

He began his law enforcement career with the Greensburg Police Department, where he worked for four years, and later served the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for three years before joining the Louisiana State Police in November 2017. Baker was also a volunteer with the Livingston Parish District 11 Fire Department.

Baker continued to serve others even after his death when he donated his organs in what Louisiana State Police called “one last act of selfless service.”

“Trooper Baker dedicated his life to serving and protecting others,” Edwards said in a statement. “Even after his passing, Trooper Baker continued to help those in need by donating his organs.”

“He lived the Louisiana State Police values of courtesy, loyalty, and service every day, and his integrity and bravery will long be remembered. I ask the people of Louisiana to continue to lift up Trooper Baker, his family, friends, and colleagues in prayer as we all mourn this great loss.”

Baker, who died Sunday from injuries sustained during a police chase in Hammond, will be laid to rest in a private memorial service on Thursday, May 28.

The service will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the University Center on the Southeastern Louisiana University campus in Hammond. Only family members, Louisiana State Police Troopers, and uniformed law enforcement colleagues will be allowed to attend.

Edwards will attend the memorial service and make remarks honoring Baker.

For those unable to attend, a link for the live-streamed service will be available on the LSP Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LouisianaStatePolice. It will be filmed with assistance from the Southeastern Sports Network.

Local law enforcement agencies are invited to participate in the procession from the Southeastern University Center to the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Independence, Louisiana, where Baker was a dedicated member.

The public can also demonstrate their support for Baker and his family by lining the procession route, which will run west on U.S. Hwy. 190 before turning north on LA. Hwy. 43. Procession start time is tentatively set for 12:15 pm with updates being provided on the LSP social media accounts.

Baker was survived by his wife, Heather, his daughter, Harper, his parents, sisters, and other extended family members.