Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are urging the public to prepare for Hurricane Delta, which was upgraded to Category 4 strength Tuesday morning.
As of a 10:20 a.m. update, Delta was located about 315 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. At the time, it was moving west-northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and higher gusts.
Although some weakening is likely when Delta moves over the Yucatan peninsula, the National Hurricane Center expects re-strengthening when the hurricane moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico.
Delta is predicted to make landfall in southeast Louisiana either Friday night or Saturday morning as a Category 2 hurricane, though forecasters said there is “large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts.”
The storm will hit somewhere on the Gulf Coast late this week, but a forecast this far out has an average error of 150 miles for the track and 15 mph for the intensity, according to forecasters.
“It’s unfortunate to have another system threaten Louisiana’s coastal parishes, but it is a situation we are prepared to handle,” Edwards said in a statement. “It is common for many people to experience hurricane fatigue during a busy season, but we need everyone to take this threat seriously.
“That starts with staying weather aware and watching for updates from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service office for your region and your local media. While we hope the forecast improves, we must prepare for the threat on hand.”
The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) has remained activated since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 fight and multiple tropical threats, including the ongoing recovery for Hurricane Laura.
Conference calls with local emergency management leaders have started to determine what potential state resources could be needed for response. Unified Command Group (UCG) meetings are being scheduled along with those local updates.
Edwards said the Governor’s office will share updates about Delta, Hurricane Laura response and recovery and COVID-19 through its texting system. People may opt-in by texting LAGOV to 67283 and sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911.
Hurricane supply kits include the following items:
-- A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil
-- A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID-19 concerns
-- One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person
-- A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications
-- Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries
-- An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks
-- Sanitation supplies
-- Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members
-- An extra pair of glasses
-- Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container
-- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels
-- Paper and pencil
-- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
-- Infant formula and diapers
-- Pet food and water
(1) comment
huricane big storm woww
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.