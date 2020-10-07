Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested a pre-landfall Federal Declaration of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast as a major hurricane.
Edwards made the request in a letter to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, two days before Delta is projected to strike Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane.
“Hurricane Delta is a dangerous storm that will bring strong winds, heavy rain, life-threatening storm surge and flooding to coastal Louisiana, and I am hopeful President Trump will quickly approve my request for a federal emergency declaration,” Edwards said in a statement.
“Already, we are coordinating with our federal partners to respond, as we have been since the start of the COVID pandemic in March and through several tropical events, including the devastation of Hurricane Laura in Southwest Louisiana. All Louisianans should use today to prepare for Hurricane Delta, heeding the direction of their local leaders when it comes to evacuations.”
Edwards declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, allowing the state to begin its preparations and to assist local governments in their response.
Hurricane Delta is expected to bring heavy rain, life-threatening storm surge, and damaging winds to parts of the state, forecasters have said.
Edwards said the Governor’s office will continue to share updates regarding Delta through its texting system. People may opt-in by texting “HurricaneDelta” to 67283 and sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.