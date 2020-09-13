Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested a Federal Declaration of Emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana as potentially a Category 2 hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday.
Edwards sent the request to President Donald Trump Sunday afternoon, hours about speaking with Trump regarding the potential impacts on Louisiana from the upcoming storm.
“We are anticipating storm surge, strong winds and heavy rain in Southeast Louisiana from Sally, which is forecast to strengthen as it slowly makes its way to Louisiana,” Edwards said. “I encourage all Louisianans in the storm’s path to heed the advice of their local officials as the window to prepare for this serious storm is quickly closing.
“We have been coordinating with our federal counterparts for many months now as we navigate the pandemic and hurricane season, and I am in touch with local leaders all across Southeast Louisiana.”
To read the request, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.