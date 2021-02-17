Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested a Presidential emergency declaration as severe winter weather continues to impact the state.
In a five-page letter, Edwards told President Joe Biden that extreme winter weather has been destructive for many areas of Louisiana, most notably through continued power and water outages across the state.
Over the last several days, Louisiana has experienced record low temperatures, snow, sleet and freezing rain — a rare weather event that has left three people dead and tens of thousands of people without electricity and water for several days.
More impacts are likely over the next two days, Edwards said.
In his letter, Edwards requested direct federal assistance, specifically commodities and supplies in response to the extended power outage and also Emergency Protective measures under the FEMA Public Assistance program.
“This emergency declaration will help Louisiana better respond to this crisis and protect the health and safety of our people,” Edwards said in a statement.
“I spoke with President Biden on Tuesday about the severe impact this historic weather is having on Louisiana, and I am confident that working with our federal and local partners we can overcome these challenges, which are felt particularly hard in communities still recovering from hurricanes since last year.”
Severe weather started in Louisiana on Feb. 11, followed by a second round of storms beginning on Wednesday. More than 200,000 people were without power Tuesday morning, and as of Wednesday, around 62,000 Louisiana households still did not have power.
In many cases, homes will be unable to provide heat for several days even as outside temperatures continue to hover around freezing.
Additionally, there are 36 water outages throughout 18 parishes and 178 boil water advisories throughout 39 parishes. In total, more than 48,000 Louisianans do not have water and more than 956,000 live in areas with boil water advisories.
In his letter, Edwards said that 47 of the state’s 64 have issued emergency declarations and that five to seven are currently conducting congregate or non-congregate sheltering for people without power or heat.
“The impacts of the wintry precipitation and low temperatures pose a serious threat to the lives and property of the people of Louisiana,” Edwards wrote.
To read Edwards’ letter to the president, click here.
