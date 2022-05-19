Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2022 Legislative Session.
The bills signed into law included:
ACT 1—SB 84: Creates the "Maddie's Footprints" special prestige license plate.
ACT 2—SB 17: Provides for the distribution of fees collected from the "Save the Honeybee" prestige license plate.
ACT 3—SB 26: Provides for the terms of the members of the Louisiana Equine Promotion and Research Advisory Board.
ACT 4—SB 27: Re-creates the Department of Environmental Quality.
ACT 5—SB 38: Provides for the risk charge against nonparticipating owners in drilling units.
ACT 6—SB 55: Re-creates the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
ACT 7—SB 91: Re-creates the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and the Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority Board.
ACT 8—SB 113: Provides relative to structural pest control operator's licenses.
ACT 9—SB 205: Provides relative to the "Soil Conservation Districts Law.”
ACT 10—SB 245: Provides for the Orphan Well Program.
ACT 11—SB 270: Provides relative to retaining and removing invasive species of fish.
ACT 12—HB 120: Re-creates the Department of Economic Development.
ACT 13—HB 121: Re-creates the Department of Public Service.
ACT 14—HB 169: Provides relative to professional geoscientists.
ACT 15—HB 397: Separates funding sources for environmental education and litter abatement.
ACT 16—HB 749: Transfers litter abatement responsibilities and programs from the Department of Education to the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.
ACT 17—HB 750: Provides for the prosecution of certain littering violations by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
