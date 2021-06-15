Gov. John Bel Edwards called the signing of House Bill 652, which reduces the penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana, a “step forward” in the state’s criminal justice reform efforts.
Edwards announced the signing of HB 652, by Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, in a statement Tuesday.
HB 652 does not eliminate all penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana, which is identified as 14 grams or less. Instead, offenders will now be subject to a maximum fine of $100 instead of being exposed to parish prison time for a drug that is legal in more than a dozen other states.
In his statement, Edwards said the signing of HB 652 was “not a decision I took lightly.”
“In addition to carefully reviewing the bill, I also believe deeply that the state of Louisiana should no longer incarcerate people for minor legal infractions, especially those that are legal in many states, that can ruin lives and destroy families, as well as cost taxpayers greatly,” Edwards said.
“This measure passed Louisiana’s Legislature with bipartisan support following a robust discussion of the toll of over incarceration on our people and our state. Taking this action is another step forward for Louisiana’s criminal justice reform efforts.”
Under the previous law, people arrested with small amounts of pot were subject to a $300 fine or 15 days in jail on the first offense. On the second conviction, people could be jailed for six months, while a third conviction could net up to two years. On the fourth conviction, they could be jailed for up to eight years.
The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus in a statement lauded the passage of HB 652 in a statement.
“This was a common sense, common ground piece of legislation with bipartisan support that the LLBC will build upon to further expand decriminalization and legalization of marijuana,” LLBC leaders said.
While lawmakers voted to reduce criminal penalties for marijuana, the latest effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Louisiana fell short this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.