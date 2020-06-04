Louisiana will move into Phase Two at the stroke of midnight.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday formally signed the order moving Louisiana into the next phase of the White House’s plan for reopening the economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The plan, which was vetted by the Center for Disease Control, balances restarting sectors of the economy while also continuing to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Louisiana will be under Phase Two, which will reopen more businesses and loosen restrictions on others already open, from June 5 through June 26, unless the order is extended. Though this will loosen restrictions, the public and businesses are still encouraged to follow mitigation measures such as wearing masks to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 since more people will be interacting.
Vulnerable individuals — the elderly and those with underlying health conditions — are still encouraged to continue to stay home in the new phase.
In a statement released Thursday evening, Edwards said he continues to be proud of the work the state has done in slowing the spread of the new disease, which struck Louisiana harder than most other states in the initial outbreak.
At one point in time, Louisian ranked No. 2 in the country in cases per capita and had the fastest growth rate in the world. As of this week, the state ranked No. 10 in cases per capita and is reporting its lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage since late March.
The state has also significantly ramped up testing in all regions and this week surpassed 400,000 total tests — including 200,000 tests in the month of May.
However, Edwards warned the public to “not let its guard down,” considering there are a confirmed 10,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state and many more that are undetected.
“COVID-19 is still a real issue in our communities, and it is still necessary that people wear masks while in public, wash their hands frequently and maintain good social distancing so that we can prevent cases from spiking as we ease restrictions in Phase Two,” he said.
Louisiana entered Phase One on May 15, the day Edwards officially lifted the state stay-at-home order that had been in place for nearly two months. In order to enter Phase One and later Phase Two, a state must see downward trends in people reporting COVID-like symptoms to emergency rooms, new cases, and new hospitalizations over a two-week period.
Overall, the state has seen a decrease in all three of those gating criteria, Edwards and Dr. Alex Billioux of the Louisiana Department of Health said Monday. And while not every region of the state is doing equally well, both said there are fewer hot spots than there have been, adding that contact tracing and increased testing will help “keep an eye” on those spots.
“Louisiana is moving in the right direction,” Edwards said earlier this week.
Major changes in Phase Two include allowing churches, places of worship, and many more businesses to operate at 50 percent capacity with social distancing, masks for public-facing employees and increased sanitization.
It also opens previously closed businesses such as bars, tattoo parlors, day spas, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and event centers.
In addition, businesses are encouraged to consider offering temperature checks before a person can enter and posting the symptoms of COVID-19 outside with a request that symptomatic individuals not enter.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Health have issued guidance for churches and different types of businesses to help them enter Phase Two in a way that ensures they operate safely and at the maximum level allowed. Business owners and faith leaders can find information at OpenSafely.la.gov.
Phase Two in Louisiana will last at least 21 days and will move into Phase Three if it meets the same criteria for the first two phases.
Because more businesses will be open to more patrons and because the CDC has clarified that the illness is most likely to spread through the air and not on surfaces, Edwards and health officials “strongly encourage” individuals to wear masks when out in public. They also recommend people to leave businesses that “are not taking proper precautions” and consider the risk to their health and their family.
“If the people of Louisiana continue to do what they’ve done… then I feel really good about our opportunity to move forward,” Edwards said this week.
