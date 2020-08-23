Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state in two press conferences on Sunday, one day before the first of two named storms is expected to hit Louisiana this week.
Edwards will speak to reporters at 11:30 a.m. and again at 6 p.m.
The two storms, which are predicted to become hurricanes, are both expected to impact the Gulf of Mexico this week.
Forecasters predict Tropical Storm Marco to make landfall on Monday, while Tropical Storm Laura could come as early as Wednesday. Both storms could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, storm surge, and coastal flooding.
As of a 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Marco was 320 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River with a movement of 14 mph and winds of up to 70 mph.
At the same time, Laura was 95 miles southeast of the eastern tip of Cuba, with a movement of 21 mph and winds of up to 50 mph.
Edwards has already declared a state of emergency ahead of the storms and formally requested a federal emergency declaration from the White House. Much of southeastern Louisiana is currently under a hurricane warning, tropical storm warning, and storm surge warning.
