Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to Hurricane Delta, which has strengthened to Category 4 status, during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Set for 3 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
Delta, which upgraded to hurricane status Monday, has quickly intensified over the last 24 hours and now has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of a 1 p.m. advisory, Delta was about 260 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, moving west-northwest at 16 mph. In less than 24 hours, Delta’s maximum sustained winds have increased by 70 mph.
🌀 1PM CDT Update on Hurricane #Delta: Delta continues to the northwest at Category 4 strength with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. No major changes in the forecast track with impacts, some significant, possible across SE LA and S MS later this week/weekend. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/SPeixdS6R5— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 6, 2020
Although some weakening is likely when Delta moves over the Yucatan peninsula, the National Hurricane Center expects re-strengthening when the hurricane moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico.
Delta is predicted to make landfall in southeast Louisiana either Friday night or Saturday morning as a Category 2 hurricane.
Chances are increasing for life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds along the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi beginning on Friday, forecasters said.
“Delta continues to the northwest at Category 4 strength with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph,” forecasters from the National Weather Service-New Orleans tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “No major changes in the forecast track with impacts, some significant, possible across [southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi] later this week/weekend.”
