Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state regarding Hurricane Sally during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Set for 2 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
As of a 1 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was located about 60 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 105 miles southwest of Mobile, Alabama.
At the time, it was moving northwest at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.
Hurricane Sally, which over the weekend was predicted to hit New Orleans as a Category 2 hurricane, was downgraded to a Category 1 storm overnight, hours after winds reached 100 mph on Monday. It has continued to weaken in its track east, but weather experts still anticipate “historic life-threatening flooding… along portions of the northern Gulf coast.”
Sally is expected to make landfall near the Mississippi-Alabama state line sometime Wednesday.
