Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state regarding Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to develop into a Category 2 hurricane prior to landfall, during a press conference Sunday afternoon.
Set for 2 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
Tropical Storm Sally is expected to strengthen Sunday night and Monday as it moves toward the Gulf Coast, bringing with it life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall as early as Monday.
As of a 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Sally was located about 280 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
At the time, it was moving west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, though weather experts believe winds may reach 90 mph. Sally is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday, with some additional strengthening possible before landfall Monday night.
A storm is upgraded to hurricane status when winds reach 74 mph.
Sally is predicted to dump 6-12 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast starting Monday, though 20 inches is possible in some areas.
🌀Latest 10AM CDT Update on Tropical Storm #Sally. There remains significant impacts expected across portions of our area. NOW IS A TIME TO HAVE A PLAN IN PLACE! More updates to come shortly. #lawx #mswxA pic.twitter.com/u62YQtipyI— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 13, 2020
“There remains significant impacts expected across portions of our area,” the National Weather Service-New Orleans tweeted Sunday morning. “NOW IS A TIME TO HAVE A PLAN IN PLACE!”
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect
Storm Surge Warning
-- Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama Border
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
Hurricane Warning
-- Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi
-- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New
Orleans
Storm Surge Watch
-- Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border
Hurricane Watch
-- East of Ocean Springs to the Alabama/Florida Border
Tropical Storm Warning
-- East of Ocean Springs to Indian Pass
-- Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City
Tropical Storm Watch
-- Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River, Florida
