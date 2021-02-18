Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s recent winter event and its ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Scheduled for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will be held as Louisiana continues to experience lingering effects from a rare ice storm that swept through the state this week, downing numerous trees and power lines and causing widespread outages.
It will also be held more than a week after Edwards extended his modified Phase Two order, which is now set to expire on March 3.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 364,535 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 57,311 “probable” cases
-- 8,753 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 653 “probable” deaths
-- 823 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 128 patients on ventilators
-- 5,742,470 total COVID-19 tests
-- 396,834 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 812,962 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 271,216 series completed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.